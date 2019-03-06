Browning Public Schools thanked Columbia Falls High School's girls basketball team for a generous gesture of sportsmanship.
The Columbia Falls team donated a Pendleton blanket to the Browning girls' basketball team, according to a post from Browning Public Schools.
"We want to thank Columbia Falls High School, administration, coaches and their girls basketball team for gifting Browning High School with a Pendleton Blanket in the honor of the spirit of sportsmanship between our teams, fans and communities!"
The donation comes after Columbia Falls High School issued a formal apology to the Browning school over an incident involving a sign displayed by a parent at a basketball game.