Increasing clouds will move in from the west, bringing rain to areas of the state.
That will mean snow and slick conditions for Western Montana and North Central Idaho. Up to 1" of snow in the valley is expected, with 2-6" possible in the passes.
The passes expected to be most impacted include Lookout Pass, Lolo Pass, Lost Trail Pass, and Marias Pass.
Although roads will be slick, it's expected to have minimal impact on the mountain passes. Friday will be windy, before snow moves in Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures will stick in the mid-30s to low 40s ahead of the weekend, before a dip in temperatures into the mid-20s.