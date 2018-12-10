HUNGRY HORSE- Authorities are working to identify the remains of a person found in a car fire in the woods.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says that on the evening of Dec. 8, a 911 caller reported finding a vehicle on fire in the woods near Lion Lake, a small lake southeast of the town of Hungry Horse.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found the remains of a person in the car, the sheriff says. The body will be sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy.
The sheriff's office writes: "The case remains under investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to contact Crimestoppers at 406-752-8477, or the Detective Division at 406-758-5600."