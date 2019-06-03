Glacier National Park officials say they euthanized a black bear that broke into a worker housing cabin and demonstrated little fear of humans or horses.
The park says rangers tried to haze the bear out of the area and use aversion conditioning techniques, but it continued to seek out human residences.
From the park's press release:
West Glacier, MT – Today, Glacier National Park rangers euthanized a black bear in the Lake McDonald Lodge area after finding it had broken into a concession employee housing cabin. Nobody was present in the cabin at the time. The bear matched the description and photos of a bear who had been reported multiple times in the area since Memorial Day weekend.
On Friday, May 24, a black bear was reported in the Lake McDonald Lodge horse corral eating unsecured horse feed. That same night and the following morning, the bear returned, exhibiting little fear of humans or horses.
On Sunday, May 26, a private landowner in the immediate area reported that a bear had pushed in porch screens and caused other property damage at a local residence. Another nearby resident reported a black bear looking into their cabin windows.
For over a week, rangers spent hours in the Lake McDonald Lodge area locating the bear and using extensive aversive conditioning techniques to encourage the bear to seek out wild areas and natural food sources again. They made contact with the bear multiple times.
The male bear was euthanized consistent with Glacier National Park’s Bear Management Plan, in consultation with park wildlife biologists. The bear was estimated to be around nine-years-old and approximately 150 pounds. A field necropsy revealed it to be in otherwise healthy condition.
Food-conditioned bears are those that have sought and obtained non-natural foods, destroyed property or displayed aggressive, non-defensive behavior towards humans and are removed from the wild. Food-conditioned bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns.
Black bears are not good candidates for animal capture facilities such as zoos and animal parks due to the plentiful nature of the species throughout the United States.
Visitors are reminded to keep campgrounds and developed areas clean and free of food and trash. Local residents and businesses located in and around the park are reminded to secure all types of non-natural food sources including garbage, livestock, feed, pet food, bird seed, and hummingbird feeders.
If you see a bear along the road, please do not stop. Stopping and watching roadside bears will likely start a "bear jam" as other motorists follow your lead. "Bear jams" are hazardous to both people and bears as visibility is reduced and bears may feel threatened by the congestion. Report all bear sightings to the nearest ranger.
Glacier National Park is home to both black and grizzly bears. Hikers are highly encouraged to hike in groups, make noise when hiking, and have bear spray accessible and know how to use it. For more information about recreating in bear country, please visit http://www.nps.gov/glac/naturescience/bears.htm.