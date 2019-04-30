RAVALLI, Mont. - Friends are fundraising in the wake of a cancer diagnosis for the renowned baker at Windmill Village on Highway 93.
A GoFundMe says Nancy Martin, owner and baker at Windmill Village, had to close up the seasonal business early last year when she was diagnosed with an unusual and aggressive form of cervical cancer.
Windmill Village is a popular summertime stop on Highway 93 for locals and tourists seeking enormous doughnuts, chewy chocolate chip cookies or slabs of pie, usually served by Martin herself.
The post says Martin is handling the cancer treatment with her usual brand of good humor, noting that she joked that with a shaved head, she looks like her dad.
The fundraiser seeks $50,000 in hopes of alleviating Martin's medical bills and losses from closing the business early.
It says that hopefully, Windmill Village can reopen sometime this summer.
Click here for the fundraiser and more info.
The family is also accepting donations via mail to: Windmill Village Bakery, 26715 U.S. Highway 93, Ravalli, Montana, 59863.