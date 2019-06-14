KALISPELL - A group of volunteers cleaned up trash illegally dumped in the scenic Jewel Basin in Flathead National Forest.
Russell Bigoness says he was furious when he first came upon the trash site earlier this week. He says he wanted to look through the trash to see if he found a name linking it to a culprit, but found fresh bear scat everywhere so he held off.
On Thursday, he led a group of volunteers to clean up the trash. He tells us that they were also in contact with the Forest Service.
"It is unbelievable that this is what people choose to do in our woods," he posted. "This is the same kind of thing that closes our roads so we can no longer recreate in the wilderness."
Jewel Basin Hiking Area is a popular destination for hiking, backpacking and alpine fishing.
The U.S. Forest Service says to contact them if you see illegal dumping. Click here for a PDF with phone numbers for contacts for each forest in Montana.