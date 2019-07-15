Authorities investigating murder of elderly man in Kalispell

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of a Kalispell man.
ABC FOX Montana is continuing to gather more information, but we do know that one person of interest is currently in custody.
Sheriff Brian Heino says that just after 5 pm on Monday, deputies responded to a home on Lenwood Lane, after receiving phone calls from concerned neighbors.
That's when the found the elderly man deceased.
Right now, the crime scene team is investigating the scene and investigators are questioning the suspect.
Authorities are looking for a late 80’s early 90’s blue Ford pickup with rhino lined rocker panels that was seen leaving the area near the home prior to the call.
Detectives are seeking any information in the identity of this witness in order to further their investigation.
If you have any information, just call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at: (406) 758-5610.
We will continue to keep you updated on this story as soon as we know more.