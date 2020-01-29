KALISPELL - The Flathead County sheriff's office confirms that a body has been found on the railroad tracks near Woodland Park in Kalispell.
According to a press release, the Kalispell police department responded to the scene and confirmed the person was dead.
The body has been identified as 25-year-old Greggory Bancroft of Martin City. We are told Bancroft's family has been notified.
The Kalispell Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Montana State Crime Lab are still investigating a cause of death.