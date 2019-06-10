The Sanders County Coroner released the name of an Arlee woman, who died in a crash early yesterday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol Troopers say 27-year-old Dalena Weaselhead of Arlee, and another woman were driving southbound on Highway 382 in a blue Toyota Tacoma.
When the car reached the junction of Highway 200, near the town of Perma, around 2:55 a.m., the car drove through a stop sign, crossed Highway 200 and left the road.
The car hit a tree and rock embankment in the ditch.
Weaselhead was pronounced dead on scene, and the other woman was rushed to a local hospital.
Troopers say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
They also say the conditions on the road were wet at the time of the crash.
MHP is still investigating the incident.