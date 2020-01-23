Arlee Joint School District gets grant to support homeless students

The Arlee Joint School district reports 10 percent of their students are considered homeless, but a new grant will help support their kids.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction awarded the Arlee Joint School District $3,000 earlier this month to support their homeless student population of about 45 kids.
School administrators decided to start what they call a "cache" closet. The closet is filled with everything from winter clothing like snow coats of pants, gym shoes, hygiene products, school supplies and non-perishable foods.
School administrators said they want kids to be successful and healthy, and this is just one way to help.
"A lot of people don't realize that homelessness is a problem in our area. And as an educator, I can say that kids learn best when they are cared for, when they're fed, when they have what they need to learn," Anna Baldwin the Grants Manager at Arlee Joint School District said.
Baldwin adds Arlee schools are also looking for donations because the grant money will only go so far.
You can drop off your donations at the school, they are accepting anything from gently used clothing to non-perishable foods and school supplies.