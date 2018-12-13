KALISPELL - American Airlines announced new plans to service Glacier Park International Airport.
The airline announced Thursday that starting in June 2019, it will start running two flights to Kalispell from Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles.
It's part of American Airlines expanding service to smaller markets.
Sen. Steve Daines issued a statement marking the announcement:
“Glacier Park International Airport serves one of the fastest growing micropolitan areas in the country, and I’m thrilled that American Airlines will be entering the Kalispell market in 2019. Today’s announcement is great news for the Flathead and all of Northwest Montana.”