Staff in the Alberton School District have implemented extra safety measures after receiving a report that a student brought a weapon to school.
According to Superintendent Steve Picard, a staff member received a report Monday. In a statement to ABC FOX Montana Picard said, "administration took immediate action to detain the student and determine if there was a danger to students or staff."
Staff searched the student's belongings and did not find a dangerous weapon, but did find "contraband that is not permitted on school property," according to Picard.
The school district has been in contact with law enforcement.
"As a precaution, the staff have implemented additional safety protocols in the school and will continue to communicate with students and parents as necessary," said Picard in his statement.