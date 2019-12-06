ABC FOX Montana and Montana ACE Hardware stores are teaming up to bring Christmas presents to kids in need.
Throughout the day (Friday, December 6), our news team will be at these locations to meet you and take donations for Toys for Tots:
9 a.m. -11 a.m. -
Montana Ace | Kalispell
- 130 N. Meridian Road Kalispell, MT 59901
10 a.m -12:00
Montana Ace | The Garden Place (The Christmas Place)| Missoula
- 1101 Burlington Ave Missoula, MT 59801
- Santa photos
1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Montana Ace | Tremper's Shopping Center | Missoula
- 2301 Brooks St Missoula, MT 59801
- Santa photos
Uniformed Marines will be joining us throughout the day.
Santa will also be on hand to take photos with kids at the Missoula locations.
Since its start in 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed more than 566 Million toys to 258 Million children. All of the toys collected stay within the county they were distributed and 97 cents on every dollar donated goes directly to helping children get toys.
All Montana ACE locations are collecting toys. Here are the address of all participating stores:
Montana Ace | Tremper's Shopping Center | Missoula
- 2301 Brooks St Missoula, MT 59801
- (406) 728-3030
- OPEN 7am-9pm every day
Montana Ace | Eastgate | Missoula
- 905 E Broadway Missoula, MT 59803
- (406) 721-9690
- OPEN 7am-9pm every day
Montana Ace | The Garden Place (The Christmas Place)| Missoula
- 1101 Burlington Ave Missoula, MT 59801
- (406) 532-3478
- Open 8am-7pm
Montana Ace | Power Pros | Missoula
- 1023 Kensington Ave Missoula, MT 59801
- (406) 532-3499
- OPEN Every Day
- Same day service available
Montana Ace | Ronan
- 63597 US HWY 93 Ronan, MT 59864
- (406) 676-6000
- OPEN 7am-9pm every day
Montana Ace | Polson
- 50393 US HWY 93 N Polson MT
- (406) 883-6884
- OPEN 7am-9pm every day
Montana Ace | Kalispell
- 130 N. Meridian Road Kalispell, MT 59901
- (406) 755-9701
- Open 7am-9pm every day