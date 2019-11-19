ABC FOX Montana and Montana ACE Hardware stores are teaming up to bring Christmas presents to kids in need.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Montana ACE Hardware store between now and December 16.
We'll deliver those toys to your local Toys for Tots. They'll make sure those toys gets to kids who need them.
On Friday, December 6, the ABC FOX Montana News staff will be at Montana ACE locations collecting your toys. Stop by to meet the team and help support kids in the area.
Santa will also be on hand for FREE photos at the following locations:
Since its start in 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed more than 566 Million toys to 258 Million children. All of the toys collected stay within the county they were distributed and 97 cents on every dollar donated goes directly to helping children get toys.
Here are the address of all participating stores:
Montana Ace | Tremper's Shopping Center | Missoula
- 2301 Brooks St Missoula, MT 59801
- (406) 728-3030
- OPEN 7am-9pm every day
Montana Ace | Eastgate | Missoula
- 905 E Broadway Missoula, MT 59803
- (406) 721-9690
- OPEN 7am-9pm every day
Montana Ace | The Garden Place (The Christmas Place)| Missoula
- 1101 Burlington Ave Missoula, MT 59801
- (406) 532-3478
- Open 8am-7pm
Montana Ace | Power Pros | Missoula
- 1023 Kensington Ave Missoula, MT 59801
- (406) 532-3499
- OPEN Every Day
- Same day service available
Montana Ace | Ronan
- 63597 US HWY 93 Ronan, MT 59864
- (406) 676-6000
- OPEN 7am-9pm every day
Montana Ace | Polson
- 50393 US HWY 93 N Polson MT
- (406) 883-6884
- OPEN 7am-9pm every day
Montana Ace | Kalispell
- 130 N. Meridian Road Kalispell, MT 59901
- (406) 755-9701
- Open 7am-9pm every day