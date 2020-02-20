KALISPELL - A group will meet up to catch domestic ducks and geese at Woodland Park in Kalispell on Friday and Saturday to put the birds up for adoption.
A Facebook post from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana says the city is letting community members catch birds to be put up for adoption. The Humane Society says this task is known to be difficult.
Councilor Ryan Hunter of Ward 3 recommended giving the community a chance to adopt the birds in a 30-day period before they are euthanized, according to the post.
Community members must live outside city limits in order to adopt and re-house the birds. Also, community members who reside near a body of water should not adopt the birds. The Humane Society says they prefer bonded bird couples to be adopted together.
The event takes place on Friday at 1 p.m., and on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Woodland Park. Adoption is open through March 6 before egg laying season begins.
For more details, contact Kalispell Parks and Recreation at 406-758-7849.