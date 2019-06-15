The Hyalite Fire Department responds to a technical rescue at Practice Park this evening after a rock climber fell about 20 feet from Practice Rock. Fire officials say a medical helicopter was requested for the rock climber, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. REACH Air Medical Services responded to the scene along with several other emergency crews.
Hyalite Fire Rescues Rock Climber
Tags
Locations
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family says cows broke into their new house in Montana
- Semi carrying bees tips over outside Bozeman
- Name released of Montana man killed in Glacier Park wreck
- MAFB no longer considered for temporary shelter
- Flathead County and state working on environmental cleanup of junkyard
- Montana State Prison reports inmate death
- CSKT offering $10K reward for information leading to Jermain Charlo
- Crash blocking traffic near Malmstrom
- Lost springer spaniel found in Conrad, Mont.; owners sought
- University of Montana soccer field gets makeover thanks to Pearl Jam concert
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.