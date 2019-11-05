Ravalli County Elections: Bitterroot Aquatic Center bond and levy appear to fail

Ravalli County residents voted on Tuesday for a multi-million dollar bond and levy that could change the face of a Hamilton community attraction.
According to the Ravalli County elections office, all ballots are counted as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters did not approve the Bitterroot Aquatic Center's $5.84 million dollar bond and the $350,000 levy.
The bond money would have been used to create a roof over the outdoor pool, add family bathrooms, increase parking spots, among other features and renovations.
Back in the 2000 election, Ravalli County voters approved the construction of the Bitterroot Aquatic Center. The bond expires this year.
According to the Ravalli County elections office these are the results:
Bond: NO: 4,074 YES: 1,586
Levy: NO: 4,134 YES: 1,612
The manager of the Aquatic Center Fern Schreckendgust said the current facility is not serving the residents like it should because much of the equipment is nearly 20 years old. She is dissapointed the bond and levy failed.
"We'll be back. It is disappointing that this bond has not passed, but we will back. I will not let this die. We will continue on working on passing this bond," Schreckendgust said.
She said they will try to pass the bond and levy in the next election.