GREAT FALLS- Semi overturned on Route US-89 on mile post 107 today, December 11th around 1:45 p.m. and the Montana Department of Transportation says it's because of the extreme wind gusts and is now northbound in a ditch near Spring Hill on US-89 South. MDT says it will remain there for a few days, and will not interrupt your travel. However, MDT says you should drive with caution in this area because of the high winds. 

