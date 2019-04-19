High-speed chase in Missoula ends in crash, suspect arrested

A man wanted for eluding Missoula Police is jailed tonight, and it all came to a dramatic end near the new Bridge Pizza location.
Missoula police say, it all started around 6:30 this evening. Officers attempted to pull the driver over, who appeared to have been experiencing a "crisis".
The suspect took off from authorities, where he took them on a chase through most of the city of Missoula, including down Reserve Street and Russell Street before heading to Brooks Street.
That's where the vehicle landed near Denny's, almost hitting a group of kids walking on the sidewalk. The suspect's vehicle rolled near the Bridge Pizza location. The man attempted to run from authorities, but police caught the suspect and arrested him.
He is currently been booked into the Missoula County Detention Center on charges of reckless eluding and criminal endangerment. Addition charges may follow.
We will update this story once more information becomes available.