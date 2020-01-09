Great Falls- Over 150 high school students throughout the region got a taste of college life today. Thanks to a program that gives them hands-on experience at a Great Falls institution.
"It's been really cool to experience what the classes are going to be like and what they go through. It's fun to interact with kids who are my age, who are also looking to go to college into these fields," says a senior student from Power high school.
The program is one of several from the college created to make the transition to higher education a little easier. Those behind it say they are excited to host this annual event, and hopes to continue more high school students come out each year.