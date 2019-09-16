Hellgate Elementary holding gun safety assembly, some families upset

Hellgate Elementary is holding a gun safety assembly on Tuesday for first to third graders.
Some people say it's never to early to learn gun safety, while others have serious issues with the lessons that kids will hear at the public school assembly tomorrow.
"If we can equip our kids with some basic rules about firearms safety, that's what we're trying to do," Hellgate Elementary Superintendent Doug Reisig said.
Reisig says he wants to make sure students know what to do if they find a gun. He sent a letter home to parents last week telling the about the upcoming assembly, and giving them the chance to keep their kids out of the room.
"Developmentally not age appropriate for 6, 7, 8 year olds. They're not gonna remember those concepts," Be Smart Montana Lead Dannette Fadness said.
Fadness has a granddaughter in the first grade at Hellgate Elementary. She is also the "Be Smart" Montana lead that works to raise awareness for responsible gun storage. Fadness is choosing to pull her granddaughter from school tomorrow.
She takes issue with the message being sent in the flyer kids will see. In it, the children are taught to keep away from guns, but as they get older the kids in the flyer get their first BB guns. Even naming them "betsy" and "one eye" as they learn the basics of gun safety.
"Always assume the firearm is loaded. Don't point the firearm at another human. Don't put your finger on the trigger, unless you're meaning to pull the trigger. If you're over at your house, or you're over at your friend's house and there's an unsecure firearm leave or call your parents to come and get you," Reisig said.
The Western Montana Fish and Game Association, a private organization, will be presenting the safety lecture. While the information was endorsed by the Montana legislature, Fadness says they're leaving out an important part about locking guns up.
"I cannot stress enough how responsible storage is important and this program doesn't seem to have enough behind that," Fadness said.