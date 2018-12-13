Zach Spiroff Commits to Carroll College Football

One senior Helena High Bengal announced Wednesday that he is staying in the capital city to play football at the next level.
Zach Spiroff announced on Twitter that he is “incredibly blessed and thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my educational and football career at Carroll College. I can't thank the people enough who have helped me to get this opportunity in my life.”
Spiroff is a two-time all-state defensive back and punt returner for the Bengals. He also provided explosiveness at wide receiver. His commitment comes eight days after Carroll introduced Troy Purcell as the new head coach of Fighting Saints football.