HELENA – Pink flamingos are invading the Capital City and you can watch for them around town as the North Valley Community Park Development will begin the You’ve Been Flocked Fundraiser. Flocking can be requested for any resident in Helena.
Starting Monday and going until the end of September, you can give a fun-loving friend a yard full of flamingos and a letter accompanies the feathered friends explaining their arrival.
The flock will migrate after 24 hours throughout the rest of the summer. Based on your donation amount, flamingos will invade the yard of the person you choose. It starts at $10 for 10 flamingos, $15 for flamingos and $20 for 25 flamingos. After seeing the idea on Pinterest, the Board of Directors for the North Valley Community Park Development thought it would be a great way to help raise money.
“We are just a group of residents that saw a need in our community and stepped up to coordinate efforts and develop this plan to develop the park,” said Leah Norberg, the President of NVCPD.
They are booked out for the entire first week of July, and their goal is to have the birds migrate every single day for the entire summer. You can also send a flock anonymously for a $10 donation. You can protect your house from being flocked by purchasing flock insurance for $15. All the money from this fundraiser will towards transforming the 18-acre lot off of Guthrie Road in the north valley, into a park that is a community space accessible and safe for kids and adults of all ages.
They are looking to make the lot into a community park and not just a subdivision park. They are still taking input from the public about what they would like to see at the future park. You can click here to find out how to cast your input or where to send the next flock.