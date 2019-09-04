York roundabout set to open Thursday

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...MUCH OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MONTANA INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S, WITH SOME LOW 90S. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW FIRE STARTS COULD BE DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN BECAUSE OF THE LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&