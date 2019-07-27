UPDATE: A 19 year old man died from his injuries from the accident. Police say a 1995 Honda Accord collided with a semi truck and trailer, driven by a 65 year old Helena man. The investigation is ongoing.
According to the Helena Police Department, at least one person is dead after a two vehicle accident Saturday morning.
Officers first responded at 6:44am. Vehicle one was heading westbound on Prospect Avenue and vehicle two was attempting to make a left turn onto Carter, resulting in the accident.
Speed does appear to be a factor.
The identity of the victim is still unknown, but we will be sure to update you with more information as it becomes available.