HELENA- Over the weekend, an 18-year-old Helena man was arrested and charged with Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.
Court documents say on Sat., March 23, a woman told multiple people she had been raped earlier that morning by Blake McHugh. She told police she had been highly intoxicated at the time.
When law enforcement spoke with McHugh, he originally denied having sex with the victim and then later admitted to it. Court documents say he also admitted there were indications the victim was not fully consenting.
McHugh was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Jail without bond. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.