UPDATE 1-23-20 12:29 pm:
HELENA- County deputies say they're investigating a suspicious death after finding a woman's body Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office local law enforcement found the body at 1:50 pm just off of Green Meadow Drive down Clink Court in the west Helena Valley.
Sheriff Leo Dutton says he opened the investigation after finding some suspicious circumstances and while he couldn't specify details, he says his deputies' next move depends on an autopsy that's scheduled for today.
"We're working to make sure that there isn't any foul play. If there is, then we'll proceed from there," Dutton said.
The investigation is still active while Missoula's state crime lab handles the autopsy. Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity as of the writing of this article and the cause of death is currently unknown.