HELENA- Reports say a Helena woman pleaded guilty to one felony count of accountability to sexual intercourse without consent after she is accused of delivering children to be molested by a convicted child rapist.
According to the Helena Independent Record, Kim Feigert was arrested in January of 2017 after she allegedly brought a young girl to where Andrew Douglas Paige, a convicted rapist, was receiving sex offender treatment.
The accusations come after investigators found photos of the child in the bathroom on Paige’s phone, Feigert reportedly knowing Paige would rape the girl in the bathroom.
Recorded phone calls from the jail show the two talking about the molestation, Feigert even saying in the phone calls the girl would not tell.
During his sentencing in 2018, Paige admitted to two counts of sexual abuse of children and is currently serving his prison sentence.
Feigert was charged with two additional felony counts of accountability to sexual intercourse without consent.