HELENA – Police arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly set fire to a bench outside a local business.
The unnamed 34-year-old was taken into custody after officers received reports of a woman attempting to light a seating bench in the 500 block of North Last Chance Gulch, according to an email from the Helena Police Department.
A part of the bench was reportedly burned, but the fire was extinguished before police or fire officials arrived on the scene.
The suspect faces a charge of arson, and has since been booked into the local detention center.