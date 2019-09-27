HELENA- Events in Helena don’t seem to be impacted by the weather this weekend, save for the Helena Astronomical Society’s opportunity to view the night sky this weekend which was canceled.
Some events in Helena that were not changed for the storm this weekend:
Helena Farmer’s Market posted to their Facebook that they are planning on being open September 28
Habitat for Humanity Helena will still be on their site on September 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. More information is available on their website.
Hidden Helena Rural hosted by the Montana Preservation Alliance will still take place on September 28 starting at 9:00 a.m. according to their website.
Helena Symphony’s Symphony Kids Concert will still be September 28 starting at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Read more here.
Tizer Gardens Fall Festival is still September 28 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Tizer Lake Rd in Jefferson City, MT 59638. More information is on their Facebook here.
Montana History Conference is currently taking place and will still go through the 28th, there’s more information on their Facebook.
Last Chance Community Pow Wow is still set to start September 27 and run through September 29 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds more information is available on their Facebook.
The Wild About Cats Rescue and Sanctuary ‘Wild About Chili Dinner’ to raise funds for the sanctuary is still happening September 28 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can read more on their Facebook.
Harvest Moon Banquet and Auction will still be held on September 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center. There is more information on Facebook.