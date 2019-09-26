Helena - While it might be too early for the Christmas decorations to come out, it's never too early for snow storms in big sky country.
With leaves still on tress and wet and heavy snow expected, it can cause branches to become heavy and break off. Along with the possibility for downed power lines.
Since this storm is arriving seasonably early, most residents are not fully prepared. Although there is still time to make sure you stay safe this weekend.
Make sure summer tools are put away and stored properly. Such as draining your hoses and clearing sprinkler lines.
Along with making sure your winter tools are primed and ready to go. Such as snow blowers, generators, shovels and making sure you have plenty of wood to heat your home.
Be prepared just in case the power goes out. Replace all your old batteries in flashlights. Have candles on hand, along with a source of food and water.
However, if you're forced to venture out on the streets, the city of Helena has your back.
As soon as the snow hits, they will be working twelve hour shifts, around the clock to clear the roads.
Sheriff Leo Dutton says "the city can only do so much though, so be a good neighbor and if you see a neighbor struggling make sure to lend a hand, because that's what makes Montana, Montana."
For immediate road hazards call 911, for non emergencies call transportation dispatch at 406-447-1556.
For down trees or branches you can call the City Arborist at 406-447-8426.
For trees affecting power lines, please contact Northwest Energy at 406-467-2669.