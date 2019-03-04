WinCo Foods open in Helena

Montana is the tenth state to welcome WinCo Foods. The 84,000 square feet grocery store opened its doors on Sunday morning in Helena and Billings.
According to Noah Fleisher, WinCo Foods spokesperson, the store looks for very specific needs when it comes to finding new locations.
"We saw in Montana, that not only did people want WinCo, but it fit our model. We look for a certain population density, we look for a certain industry density, and most of all we look for a need, and we heard that need loud and clear from Montana. They wanted low prices from WinCo Foods and we brought it to them," said Fleisher
Both stores have brought over 300 jobs to the Treasure State and are looking to expand.
"We are developing a store in Bozeman, and we will always be looking, and our real estate team is always open to receiving tips about places where they want WinCo," said Fleisher.
WinCo is known for low prices which is emphasized by the "Wall of Values" that exhibits products with great savings. This is something Store Manager Jason Stopher says is one reason why the grand opening was such a success.
"Lines were at the back of the store for a while, we were able to get everybody through. But a lot of people just checking out a new store and what we have to offer," said Stopher.
WinCo Foods is opened 24 hours and does not except credit cards to maintain the low prices.