WinCo Foods makes its way to Montana State Capital

Weather Alert

...BLOWING SNOW LIKELY TODAY... .GUSTY WINDS DEVELOPING TODAY WILL COMBINE WITH THE LIGHT AND FLUFFY NATURE OF THE SNOW FROM WEDNESDAY TO CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOWING SNOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, AND MAY CAUSE DRIFTING OF SNOW ACROSS ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOWING SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&