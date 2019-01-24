WinCo Foods makes its way to Montana State Capital

The grocery store will be 84,000 square feet and will need over 160 employees to keep it up and running. Mike Mergenthaler, Vice President of Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, says the store has already received some great applicants. With WinCo making the move, he also says it does a great deal for the local economy.
“You know Helena has seen a real steady growth and it’s kind of exciting to see the new things that are coming in Helena, and the business that are remodeling and making their businesses better. And it’s exciting to have WinCo coming to Helena,” said Mergenthaler.
Mergenthaler also told me the unemployment rate in the Capital City is around three percent, which is one reason why Helena can sustain such a big company like WinCo. The grocery store won’t be hiring all new employees though, they will have some workers relocate.
Noah Fleisher, WinCo Foods Spokesperson, said they are also building a location in Billings and they aren’t quite sure when the grand opening will be for either of them. They plan to have both locations open sometime in early March. They also have a store under construction in Bozeman, which makes Montana the tenth state to have a WinCo Foods.