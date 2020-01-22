HELENA- Since the day Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason was shot nearly two years ago, his wife, Jodi, has kept a brave face for the cameras, throwing herself into their new non-profit, the “Mason Moore Foundation.”
On Wednesday, Jodi expressed her feelings publicly about the recent news with a Facebook post, which she has given us permission to share.
The post reads:
Thank God!!💙
The other side of this – I’m sitting in a business class this morning when I get a text with this news.
I wanted to jump up and scream and cry at the same time. But I didn’t. Did not get much out of the rest of the class though. Had plans today to get a lot done. Now all I want to do is sit here and cry. Cry because I’m happy? Cry because I’m sad? Then I remembered I forgot to take my meds this morning. Those meds I’ve been on since losing Mason. Those meds I pay for and take (usually) because I need to and I’m a responsible person who usually does what she’s supposed to. Also have therapy tonight, probably good timing. Also therapy that we pay for and need.
We’ve been doing better lately trying to live life and then today, good news for sure but…..🖤💙🖤