Wheelchair swing coming to Memorial Park thanks to Van's Thriftway

Van’s is a staple in the Helena community, and when Sara Dunlap the assistant store manager, saw a post on Facebook she thought it was time to rally the troops.
"Seeing the joy in this young man's face when he was in a wheelchair swing,” says Dunlap. “The employees and I talked about it and there were none in Helena, so we decided that we very much needed one and went to work on fundraising."
Sara and the Helena community helped raise over $3,500 for a wheelchair swing through a number of different fundraising events. And Sara says they wouldn’t be here without the Helena community.
"We just feel honored to be a part of such a special community here in Helena," says Dunlap.
The parks department says these partnerships are really important to them and allow them to create opportunities for people to use Helena’s parks.
"Parks are for everyone,” says Kristi Ponozzo, the Parks & Rec Director for the City of Helena. “We want them to be as accessible as possible. And partnerships like this with Van's makes it so much more meaningful and so much more possible."
The parks department will be installing the wheelchair swing at Memorial Park with plans for installation this winter or spring depending on the weather conditions.