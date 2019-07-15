What’s next for the newly crowned Miss Montana

HELENA – For the second year in a row a Helena woman has been crowned Miss Montana and she is getting ready for a busy year ahead.
Mo Shea is gearing up to go support Montana’s Miss Outstanding Teen and the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant coming up at the end of the month in Orlando.
Another thing on her calendar, she is really looking forward to doing this year is going on the public school tour where she will visit over a 100 schools across the Treasure State talking about her social impact initiative, which is ‘Love the Skin You’re In – Skin Cancer Prevention and Education.’ She graduated with a degree in cellular and molecular neuroscience from the University of Montana with hopes of becoming a dermatologist and will use her platform to spread awareness about the disease.
“My social impact initiative is something so personal to me that being able to talk to school children all across the state is going to be just a massive opportunity that I don't think anyone else gets,” said Shea, the newly crowned Miss Montana 2019.
Shea was a freshman in high school when her mother was diagnosed with skin cancer. She said they were very lucky that it is a treatable form of cancer but also very preventable. As Miss Montana 2019 she is spreading awareness through her social impact initiative.
“I’ve actually gained a little under $10,000 in scholarships already from the Miss Montana Organization, which is just amazing. And it’s going to actually for me, go towards my medical school education. Hopefully I’ll be able to put all of this money and maybe some extra money that I might gain at Miss America towards medical school,” said Shea.
After her reign, she will be applying to medical school, but currently she is getting ready to represent Montana on the national stage. Due to leadership changes, the Miss America Organization has not released the dates and location of the pageant.
But Shea is not worried, because she is ready to represent the Treasure State at a moment's notice.