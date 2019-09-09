What is Helena's bedtime?

HELENA – A tweet is going viral and it’s talking about the cities in the great Treasure State, but in that tweet, it sort of hints to the Capital City as being a tad sleepy.  

What is Helena's bedtime?

The tweet describes things about each city. Saying Missoula has friendly people, Bozeman is beautiful, and Butte is historical, but it claims Helena shuts down at 7 p.m. and residents in the Capital City say that’s not their bedtime.  

"It's a lie! The weekends are always lively,” says Braden Hallock a Helena Resident who stays up past 7 p.m. "I can't tell you about the college kids but I'm always out here skating and grinding well past 7 p.m. There is always bands and shows playing, so I don't know what kind of information she was digging up but it's inaccurate.”   

Now the Capital Tours might stop at 5 p.m. but the city definitely has a nightlife and there are several things that you can do in the Capital City besides pass legislation. You can ride the Last Chance Tour Train Trolley, there’s only about a week left to do that. Listen to jazz music this coming Tuesday at On Broadway from 6 to 9 p.m. or you can sing karaoke at one of several bars that usually starts about 9 p.m. 

We’re not saying Bozeman isn’t beautiful and that Butte isn’t historical but we’re definitely saying Helena is where the party is at after 7 p.m. If you’d like to find out more information about what to do in the Capital City past 7 p.m. you can click here. 

Tags

News For You