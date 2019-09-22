What is a service animal?

HELENA – Service animals have become a hot topic lately and you’ve probably seen headlines about what a service animal is. There has been some confusion on the topic, and Maggie Sims the Rocky Mountain ADA Center's Project Director says service animals are very specific under the ADA. They are designated as a dog or mini horse that has been trained specifically for a task that is related to an individual's disability according to Sims.
People can get them confused with emotional support animals that are not protected under the ADA. An emotional support animal can be either a dog, cat or really any animal that comforts an individual.
"The difference between what the ADA designates as a service animal is that a dog has been trained. It provides a very specific job or function for the individual with the disability,” says Sims.
According to Sims, a service animal does not have to go through a certain training or pass a test to get certified. They can be trained by the individual themselves. It all goes back to is the animal trained for a specific task.
Sims says the animals have to be house broken and under the control of the owner and those are key factors to what a service animal is under the ADA. If you have any other questions about service animals or would like to find out more information you can click here.