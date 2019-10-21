West Mont holds ribbon cutting to unveil renovations

HELENA – West Mont Farm and Gardens Group Home will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony revealing the completion of their renovations.
The home was built by volunteers in 1989, so extensive renovations and updating were needed to make the facility fully ADA accessible, safer and to improve the functionality of the home.
The renovations consisted of expanded living spaces, new deck with covering, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen, an 8th bedroom addition, a new carport, new roof, new furnace, and new insulation throughout. Additional updates were done to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems as well as new paint inside and out.
“It's wonderful to come into such a beautiful environment to work with clients,” says Brian Williams the Program Manager for West Mont Farm & Gardens Group Home. “And I know that they appreciate how nice and new everything is.”
Additionally, a new Water Supply System will be installed once final plans are approved by the Department of Environmental Quality.
The home renovation costs alone are expected to come in around $865,000. West Mont also has major updates planned for the Farm grounds in 2020. This includes Morgan’s Maze, an Interpretative Trail and community gardens.
Residents moved back home last week, but West Mont doesn’t just help those seven residents, they have been caring for Montanans since 1973.
They provide a variety of services for over 250 people with developmental disabilities including operating 13-residential facilities and four vocational centers in Helena. The seven residents were moved to another facility while the renovations were underway, but they are all excited to be back.
“I like it here!” says Connie one of the residents moving back home.
The ribbon cutting will be taking place at the Farm at 1 p.m. on Tuesday October 22nd. For additional information please visit their website at www.westmonthelena.com or contact West Mont President/Executive Director Ashleigh Heimbach or Vice-President of Development &Marketing, Arlene Flynn, at 447-3100.