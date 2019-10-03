HELENA- Helena College is their first annual welding rodeo as a part of National STEAM Day.
Students from Helena High School, Capital High School, Broadwater High School, and Jefferson High School will pair up with Helena College Welding Students to assist them in creating a sculpture for the Welding Rodeo.
The school whose sculpture wins will receive a welder from Miller Electric as well as other team and individual prizes according to their Facebook event.
Starting at 3:30 pm the event will be open to the public to hear who the winners are and to hear from guest speaker Dave Turnin from Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” and “Dave Turin’s Lost Mine.”
The Welding Rodeo will be at the Helena College Airport Campus, 2300 Airport Road, October 5 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and doors will be open to the public from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.