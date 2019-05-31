Welcoming back the Great Northern Carousel

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA, NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA, AND WEST-CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE COUNTY. IN NORTH- CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN GLACIER, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. IN WEST-CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. * THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * SLOW-MOVING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE WATCH AREA THROUGH FRIDAY, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS. A CONSIDERABLE SNOWPACK REMAINS IN PLACE ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. THE COMBINATION OF LOCALLY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL, SNOWMELT, AND EXISTING HIGH WATER LEVELS ALONG AREA STREAMS AND RIVERS MAY CAUSE ADDITIONAL FLOODING. * CONFIDENCE: LOW PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&