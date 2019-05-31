Welcoming back the Great Northern Carousel

HELENA – The Great Northern Carousel in Downtown Helena has reopened its doors after being closed for five months due to renovations. The carousel will be hosting a block party on Saturday, June 1st as part of their official re-grand opening.
For the first time in 17 years the carousel critters took their first ever vacation, while the rest of the building underwent renovations.
There was a lot done to the building during the renovation period. Both the building and the animals got a fresh new paint job, along with refinishing the floors. Trish Thompson, Business Operation Manager, says the carousel is an iconic piece to the Capital City.
“I think it’s just a gem here in the Helena Community. And to have it apart of downtown, which is just a big part of my heart just makes it even better.”
This popular attraction first opened in 2002 and has 37 hand carved animals; including some animals found in the Treasure State. The carousel will be welcomed back to the area with a block party. There will be a band, food trucks and bubbles for the kids.
The fun will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and for $2 you can ride the carousel. But now parents can ride free with a child under the age of four.