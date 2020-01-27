Ways to stay safe on the ice

HELENA – Two men are safe after falling through the ice on Holter Lake. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the reason the men are alive is because they didn’t panic and had a plan.
Sheriff Dutton also says one of the men said he had been ice fishing in that area of Holter Lake for several years and never had this happen before. Due to the change in temperatures we have seen recently caused the ice to be thinner in some spots.
“You really have to watch the ice conditions even when really cold temperatures exist, those pressure ridges, where the ice moves and the water is moving underneath in that river it will create the area that's weak and that's what happened,” says Sheriff Dutton.
Sheriff Dutton says the best ways to protect yourself when you’re on the ice is the have a plan and try not to go by yourself. Have something to hold onto like a pole or an oar so it can help you get out of the water. Wear the right clothing that will wick the water away from you. Have a cell phone to call for help. Lastly, when you get out of the water make sure you crawl or lay down on the ice so you are not putting all your weight on one area.
Sheriff Dutton says right now is a dangerous time to be out on the ice because of the change in temperatures. He says make sure you are being mindful and aware of your surroundings.