Ways to shovel snow without injury

Shoveling snow off your driveway or sidewalk is a very common theme in the winter but doing it properly can help prevent strain and injuries to your body.
Dr. Sheridan Jones, a chiropractor with Town Center Chiropractic in Helena, says the most common winter injuries he sees are low back strains and shoulder and neck injuries. These mostly come from not shoveling snow correctly or slips and falls. But one of the most important things you can do when shoveling snow is not lifting or pushing but listening to your body.
“Another big thing is just taking your time. When we get injured it’s usually because our muscles are kind of fatigued. So, just take your time. If you’re feeling tired you need to take a break,” said Dr. Jones.
Dr. Jones went on to say, to use your legs and to not bend at your back. Avoid throwing snow over your shoulder, because any twisting motion makes you very susceptible to injury. Stretching before and after lifting can help prevent injuries as well as bundling up to keep your muscles warm.