HELENA, Mont. - Even with warming temperatures, mother nature is still leaving her mark on city structures in Helena. The latest incident occurred Sunday when a hiker noticed a collapsing roof on one of the city’s water tanks.
While the weather has kept the city from being able to investigate the exact cause of the collapse, Helena Public Works Director Randall Camp says they have a possible theory. Specifically that extreme cold caused one of their instruments to malfunction and the overflow vent to freeze over, resulting in the tank slightly overfilling with water.
“ It caused the ice to form up in the truss structure in the ceiling of the tank, so you would have had a large ice masking hanging up there on the structure steel and since we use water out of that tank the ice would have been up here and the water here,” said Camp. “And as the water drew down, the weight of the ice caused the collapse.”
Camp says the tank supplies water to about 300 homes, but that it still works and that no one was impacted by the collapse so far. They are waiting for warmer weather to clear the snow covered road to bring in a boom truck and fully investigate the damage.
Repairs should begin sometime in the spring and the tank should only be offline for a few days, but they have enough water to supply the homes for the duration of that time.