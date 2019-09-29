Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SOME TREE AND POWER LINE DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&