HELENA- Charles Isaac Mitchell was listed as a walk away from the Helena Pre Release Center on September 29.
The Montana Department of Corrections listed Mitchell’s crimes as aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
He is described as a 28-year-old Native American who is 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 279 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.
Montana DOC’s offender search network says Mitchell has a tattoo on his right arm that says “See you at the gates Salah 1985-2006”, a cross near his right eye and a teardrop near his left eye.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Charles Isaac Mitchell you are asked to contact our local law enforcement.