Voters approve a levy increase for elementary schools in Helena School District

HELENA - On Tuesday, voters in the Helena School District approved a levy increase for elementary schools in the district. This will allow the school district to get an extra $103,594 a year, which will help balance the district's budget. About 90 percent of that money will go to paying staff members and the rest will go towards utilities.
Sarah Sullivan, the Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Helena School District, says something as simple as lighting and air conditioning is a very important part to success in school learning. And with a greater need for more specialized educators in schools the cost continued to go up, according to Sullivan, but she is grateful for the Helena community and says tax payers should be getting a bang for their buck.
“Every little bit counts. And I think if people took the time to go into a classroom and really experience that I think they would be moved that their tax dollars were very well spent,” said Sullivan.
The levy will increase the taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by approximately $1.35 per year and on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $2.70 per year.