Vigilante Major Subdivision about to break ground

EAST HELENA – The Vigilante Major Subdivision has plans to break ground this week. The 20-archer lot will have 72 homes on it over the next three years.
The project will be done in three parts, with the first phase including the construction of 35 homes, and the second being 15 homes. Jerry Kittson, Co-Owner of the subdivision, is wanting to keep the price low on the lots to make sure they are affordable.
"We are keeping them very affordable with all of the services within the city of East Helena, like water, sewer and fire," says Kittson.
The development will have connecting sidewalks and walking paths to all the schools in East Helena, including two brand new schools within view of the lots. It will also have street lights, paved streets, curbs and gutters.
The new subdivision is in the process of launching a website with more information in the coming weeks. We will have that link for you as soon as it becomes available.