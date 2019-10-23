HELENA- Big game hunting season opens soon, and the USDA Forest Service is helping outdoor recreationists have a safe and enjoyable visit to the forest during the season.
The USDA Forest Service highlights off-highway vehicle use, camping throughout the forest and being mindful of bear habitat.
Designated travel routes for motor vehicles are set up throughout the forest and maps of the roads cars are allowed on are available on the USDA’s website here. Anyone who uses the maps are asked to review them before going out because they can be updated with changes in route status and to correct any errors. Special orders can also be issued to temporarily close routes for safety concerns, resource damage or fire.
Camping in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is limited to 16 consecutive days and campsites are available on a first-come-first-served basis. After anyone is at a campsite for more than 16 days, they must move at least five air miles from the previous campsite according to the USDA Forest Service.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has food storage orders for public safety and to decrease the potential for human-wildlife encounters and to help keep the forest clean. Human, pet and livestock food and garbage are required to be kept in a bear-resistant manner.
Any wildlife carcasses that are within one-half-mile of any camp or sleeping area must also be stored in a bear-resistant manner during night time hours.
Understanding and being compliant with licensing, regulations and other requirements for hunting in Montana is encouraged by the USDA Forest Service. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ 2018 Law Enforcement Division Annual report, over one thousand hunting citations were given out in 2018, followed by 382 fishing violations. The top two hunting citations in 2018 were hunting without landowner permission and commission rule violations.
Questions about access, area conditions or more while planning a hunting trip in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest can be answered by your local Forest Service office.