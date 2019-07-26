Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118. * TIMING...SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH OVER THE NORTHERN POTIONS OF THE REGION, MOSTLY NORTH OF TOWNSEND. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT OVER THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE REGION. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE UPPER 80S. * LIGHTNING...DRY THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE REGION, MOSTLY SOUTH OF TOWNSEND. * IMPACTS...BREEZY WESTERLY WINDS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS IN AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&