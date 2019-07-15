UPDATE Tue 1:41 PM: Prior to the incident, officials with Shodair Children's Hospital said the building's locks opened Monday afternoon after Kayla set off the fire alarm.
Kayla left soon after before she was hit and killed by a pickup on Interstate 15 later that day.
Two other individuals had also escaped with her, according to hospital officials, but are back in the hospital's custody.
Those with Shodair said they are working with investigators, while providing support to staff, patients and their families.
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Kayla Neal, 15, of Missoula. Authorities say the cause of death is blunt force trauma. The death is still under investigation
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE: A 15 year old girl is dead after being hit by a Dodge pickup truck. Helena Police say the girl walked onto the southbound lane on I-15 headed east, just south of the Capitol Interchange.
Helena Police, Helena Fire, Montana Highway Patrol and St. Peter’s Ambulance responded to the scene. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge, a 56 year old woman from Winston, has not been cited and an investigation continues.
The southbound traffic on I-15 has been restricted to one lane since the accident and will be until the investigation is complete.
HELENA: Montana Department of Transportation is reporting an accident on the southbound lanes of I15 has the driving lane blocked.
The accident was reported at 2:01pm at mm 191.5.
Traffic is getting through on the passing lane and emergency personnel are on scene.
We'll update you as more information becomes available.